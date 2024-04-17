Masters ‘jetlag’

While the outcome was somewhat expected, the Masters always delivers final-day fireworks year after year. Allow me to give my take on this year’s first major while I can still feel the effects of being only half asleep the past four nights.

The first round is always one to watch even though there is plenty of golf left to play. Opening day scores can show who’s hot, but it is only one day and some first-round blitzes can fizz out by the second round.

Defending US Open champ Wyndham Clark had a nice 3-under front nine before giving up four shots back coming in for a 73. A dig at LIV Golf during a post-round interview didn’t age well after his second round 78.

Bryson DeChambeau was understandably all over the news after his first-round 65. Sitting atop the leaderboard on his own, Bryson, who famously called Augusta National a par-67 a few years back, finally played well enough to back his previous comment.

But Bryson’s Masters wouldn’t get any better. In fact, he never broke par in the succeeding days, shooting 73-75-73 the rest of the week.

Brooks Koepka was another favorite coming into the first major. Being the only active LIV golfer to win a major coming from the other tour, he has proven he can do it. But Brooks never got it going, never even matching par the entire week. He shot 73-73-76-75.

Tiger Woods will always factor in any Major, no matter how long it’s been since he last contended. Naysayers have been careful in dismissing the 15-time major champ ever since he shocked the golfing world with a win in 2019.

Still, realists would make this year about Tiger making a record-breaking 24 consecutive cuts in a row in the Masters. While it is nowhere near a win, and Tiger shot a horrendous 82-77 weekend, he still made the cut, besting quite a few of today’s top golfers.

Not missing a cut at Augusta National since turning pro, Tiger last missed the cut in 1996 as an amateur.

Max Homa wasn’t part of my Masters favorites. I love his swing, I love his social media posts, and he seems like a nice guy. But I felt he was another Rickie Fowler type, popular with fans but too nice to win a major.

In the final round though, I found myself rooting for Homa. He played well enough and was just not giving himself enough chances. He didn’t fold under pressure, he was just not hitting the right spots, often too far from birdie range most of the final day. I now think Homa will contend in more majors and should win one at least.

And finally, to the 2024 Masters Champion, Scottie Scheffler. The top golfer in the world has been in the zone for a while now. With multiple wins in 2024, he was definitely favored coming into the tournament.

That kind of pressure usually gets to people, even seasoned pros. Just ask Rory. But golf’s Mr. Nice Guy isn’t built like anyone else. Just like his quirky swing, Scottie Scheffler’s personality isn’t typical either. He openly says that while golf is important, it’s just what he does.

It’s just a phase of his life. He’s very sincere, grounded and humble while maintaining the competitive drive needed to succeed and dominate. He never buckled, finishing the final round under par when the chasing pack faltered one after the other.

With a nagging neck and with a wife ready to give birth anytime, Scottie showed why he is currently head and shoulders above everyone else. His focus was unmatched. He never shot over par in a week when Augusta National bared its teeth. Shooting 66-72-71-68 in a week when winds and the greens gave most players fits surely deserves a green jacket.

As always, Masters week is something golfers look forward to. Even at ungodly hours here at home, we keep our eyes peeled (at least we try to) at the action, from start to finish.

It has been a fun four, sleep-deprived nights. Finally, my wife can sleep without the constant glare of the TV on throughout the night. I hope everyone enjoyed Masters week and let’s all try to recover from our collective “jetlag.”