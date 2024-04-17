Marcos’s World War II medals (4)

My readers recommend that President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. create a “Presidential Commission for the Recovery of Marcos Wealth.” They believe much of Marcos' wealth was illegally “confiscated” by the Presidential Commission on Good Government or PCGG.

According to reports, the PCGG succeeded in sequestering P88 billion of Marcos' allegedly “ill-gotten wealth.” However, Marcos’ gold has so far eluded sequestration because, according to information, Ferdinand had a wonderful vision for its purpose.

There was solid evidence of a program worked out with American President Ronald Reagan, which was referred to as the ABL (Ang Bagong Lipunan) program, but this was overtaken by the global conspiracy to remove Ferdinand from his office as President of the Republic of the Philippines.

As shown in the pronouncements of both President Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan, both believed that President Ferdinand Marcos was indeed the richest man in the world. The US First Family had become close to Ferdinand and Imelda. In fact, when Ferdinand was removed from office, he requested that he be allowed to visit his hometown in Ilocos Norte first, and President Reagan approved it.

But Cory ordered that Marcos be flown instead from Clark Air Base directly to Hawaii, to the displeasure of President Reagan. Up to the last minute of their departure from the Philippines, Imelda was in close conversation with Nancy Reagan, the latter expressing her deepest regrets.

As a Filipino citizen, I empathize with President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. and how he felt when he became the object of human envy and gossip generated locally and globally by generations of the world’s population because of his fame, power, and greatest fortune.

As a lesser mortal, I was sad at the height of the gossip because I knew it was false. Now, I feel even more bitter about it because the gossip was done viciously with evil intent to destroy the man and completely erase and discredit his achievements as a brilliant student and his heroism as a soldier of his country.

Weeks ago, humanity observed the suffering, death, and Resurrection of Jesus Christ for mankind's salvation. President Ferdinand E. Marcos suffered a similar unjust humiliation only to be vindicated and redeemed gloriously by his son, now President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

I am a living witness to the best of Martial Law.

I obtained my Master’s in Public Administration degree from the University of the Philippines on 23 April 1972 under the Civil Service Commission (CSC) scholarship program. I earned the scholarship by passing the Civil Service Commission's national competitive examination. Of the thousands who took the test, only three from the Commission on Audit passed. I was one of them.

I decided to enjoy my scholarship at the premier University of the Philippines, under Plan A, with a thesis entitled “The CoA Audit Framework.”

I submitted the only copy of it to Atty. Conrado Declaro, manager of the Local Government Audit Department of CoA, who was appointed as my adviser in preparation for defense. Unfortunately, Atty. Declaro met a fatal accident while driving from Cavite to CoA in Quezon City. The only copy of my thesis disappeared with Atty. Declaro is a brilliant CoA lawyer and writer, too.

I tried to salvage my Plan A program by submitting my short-term paper on “The Role of the Local Government Auditor as Fiscal Adviser.”

My critical views on the dysfunctional Commission on Audit were based on my unfortunate thesis that got buried with my adviser, who met that fatal accident.

But I still had them in mind and applied them as I traveled around the country as the flying professor of the UP College of Public Administration from 1975 to 1988, discussing the best of martial law.

(To be continued)