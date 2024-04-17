LATEST

LAMBASTIC FLAVOR

LOOK: Chef Robby Goco introduced several appetizing lamb recipes available at his "Souv! by Cyma" restaurant, located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City, in time for the "Lambastic Festival of Flavor" on Wednesday, 17 April. Amid the lamb culinary expansion in the country, the Victorian Government has tied up with the Philippines as well as Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) to introduce the new set of global 'Lambassadors' that will showcase signature Australian lamb dishes here, with Chef Goco designated as the first 'Philippine Lambassador.' Chef Goco is expected to integrate Australian lamb recipes into Filipino cuisine. | via 📷 Dianne Bacelonia