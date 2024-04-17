Kitchie Nadal to hold 20th anniv solo concert

Kitchie Nadal celebrates the 20th anniversary of her solo career with a concert happening on 2 June, Sunday, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.
Dubbed SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert, the homecoming show chronicles the singer-songwriter’s journey as an artist who blazed the trail for women in alternative and pop music with uncompromising individuality.
The solo concert also marks Nadal’s return to the Philippine concert scene, with special guests that include some of her closest music peers in the industry.
“We have a lot of surprises in store for everyone who has supported my work for almost two decades,” shares the award-winning singer-songwriter. “I can’t wait to go back home and celebrate this landmark feat with my friends, family members and fans.”
SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert is presented by Big Brew and Rolling Gum, in partnership with GNN Entertainment Productions.
Tickets are available at all Ticketnet outlets nationwide and via www.ticketnet.com.