‘Iron’ women gear up for IM 70.3 showdown

Together with their male pro counterparts, 13 intrepid women of diverse backgrounds and abilities set their sights on the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in Mactan, Cebu Sunday, prepared to test their limits in pursuit of triathlon excellence.

Among them are seasoned campaigners and debutantes in the Asian circuit, promising a rousing battle of strength, speed and stamina across the demanding 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run on a world-class racecourse. This guarantees an unpredictable finish in a race marking the return of professional athletes and the premier endurance event presented by Megaworld and The Mactan Newton to Cebu.

“This is my inaugural IM 70.3 in Asia and I anticipate a challenging race. I’ve heard many positive reviews, particularly about the energetic crowds along the run course. So, I’m definitely excited,” Germany’s Anne Reischmann, a three-time Top 10 finisher in the 70.3 World Championships, said.

The forthcoming event, which has so far attracted 1,353 entries in various individual age categories and relay events, also offers coveted slots to this year’s VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Taupo, New Zealand in December, with 45 available across various age group categories.

Additionally, 15 slots are earmarked to promote female participation, underscoring the event’s commitment to gender equality in sports.

To ensure the seamless staging and success of the event organized by The IRONMAN Group, the host city has maintained constant coordination with the organizers and event partners since January.

“We’ve collaborated closely with industry partners to ensure that all participants enjoy a relaxing, unique and unforgettable experience in our city,” Lapu-Lapu City Rep. Cynthia Chan said.

“Our hope is that they will not only finish the race strongly, but also immerse themselves in the warmth, hospitality and beauty of the Lapu-Lapu City community.”

Australian Aleisha Wesley, holder of multiple titles in duathlon, sprint and standard distances, emerges as a prominent figure, determined to clinch her first IM 70.3 crown after a fifth-place finish in Melbourne last year.

Multi-titled Dimity-Lee Duke, a familiar face in the local scene, seeks to relive her past triumphs, including a breakthrough win in Subic 5150 in 2017.