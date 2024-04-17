Iran braces for Israel attack

Iran has temporarily closed its nuclear facilities over “security considerations” as Israel’s military ignored threats by Tehran not to retaliate from its massive missile and drone attack on the Jewish state over the weekend.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said Monday that their inspectors in Iran were informed by the Iranian government Sunday that all the nuclear facilities they are inspecting every day would remain closed.

The facilities were to reopen on Monday, Grossi said, but inspectors would not return until the following day as a precaution.

“This launch of so many (Iranian) missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response,” Israeli armed forces chief Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said Monday, addressing troops at the Nevatim airbase, which was hit in Iran’s Saturday night barrage.

The Israeli army has said the vast majority of the weapons were shot down — with the help of the United States and other allies — and the attack caused only minimal damage.

Western governments, including those that supported Israel in its defense, have warned against an escalation, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with his war cabinet late Monday to discuss next steps, Israeli media reported.

Iran has previously said it would consider the matter “concluded” unless Israel retaliated, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Chinese counterpart in a call on Tuesday that Iran was “willing to exercise restraint” and had no intention of further escalating tensions.

Iran’s attack was in retaliation for the alleged strike by Israeli jets of the five-story Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, including two generals.

“We firmly declare that the slightest action against Iran’s interests will definitely be met with a severe, extensive and painful response,” Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said in a call late Monday with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Raisi reiterated that Iran was acting in “self-defense”, saying the operation targeted Israeli bases used to carry out the consulate strike, a statement from his office said.