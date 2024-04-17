Four areas to sizzle at 44°C

The latest data from state weather bureau PAGASA showed that 17 areas in the country are expected to feel a dangerous heat index on Wednesday, with four areas expected to peak their temperature at 44° Celsius.

These areas, with the highest temperature, are Dagupan City in Pangasinan; Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas; and Palawan areas, namely, Puerto Princesa and Aborlan.

Meanwhile, temperatures in six areas are likely to hit 43°C: Bacnotan in La Union, Sangley Point in Cavite, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur, Iloilo City and Dumangas in Iloilo, and Catarman in Northern Samar.

Seven areas, on the other hand, are to have their temperate kick the highest at 42°C: Aparri and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan; Isabela State University Echague in Isabela; Cubi Point in Subic Bay; Olongapo City; San Jose in Occidental Mindoro; Virac (Synop) in Catanduanes; and Tacloban City in Leyte.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet, still have the lowest heat index expected to reach 28°C and 27 °C, respectively.

On Tuesday, 24 areas were estimated to be dangerous heat index-affected areas in the country.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, according to PAGASA.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

Hence, the public is encouraged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat’s possible effects on human health, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.