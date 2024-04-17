FEU buries UE, extends win streak ahead of Final Four

Far Eastern University extended its winning streak to four after getting past University of the East, 25-19, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, in the Season 86 University Athletic Association of the Philippines women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday evening.

Chen Tagaod exploded with 21 points from 19 blocks, a block, and an ace as the Lady Tamaraws improved to 8-4 standing after overcoming the Casiey Dongallo-led Lady Red Warriors.

Gerzel Petallo chipped in 14 points from 12 attacks, including 10 excellent digs and four excellent receptions as FEU managed to regain its composure in the fourth set after the pushpushbackm UE.

Dongallo, who led the charge in the third set, finished with 17 points from 13 attacks and four blocks, including 10 excellent digs and 8 excellent receptions as the Lady Red Warriors succumbed to 2-10 standing.