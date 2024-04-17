Dulaang U.P. restages ‘Rosang Taba,’ an underdog slapstick comedy

Rosang Taba — penned by Rody Vera and Maynard Manansala and directed by José Estrella, Issa Manalo Lopez and Mark Daniel Dalacat – is not only a simplified reimagining of the Spanish colonial period, but also a variant of Aesop’s fable The Tortoise and the Hare. The play culminates in a cleverly rendered race between “unequal” partners, Rosa and her enemy Pietrado.

The small production will run in the brand-new IBG-KAL Theater at the University of the Philippines, Diliman from 19 April to 5 May. Performed in a black box theater, it is more intimate and allows for plenty of audience interaction, with simple, clever and flexible, production design.

Rosang Taba is colorful—like a fiesta. Energetic, boisterous, and excessively cheerful. The simple story of the brave Mama Rosa and her courageous defeat of the Ispancialo bully is made elaborate by multiple stories within stories.

The story jumps from timeline to timeline: the future, where Mama Rosa’s three granddaughters (Rosanna, Rosa Mia, Rosalinda) are running a restaurant called Mama Rosas with singing cooks and cumbancheros; the past, which is Mama Rosa versus Pietrado; and it is also meshed with the legend of Lakambini, as told by Mama Rosa’s kind parents. Part of the cast are Peewee O'Hara, Skyzx Labastilla and Aldo Vencilao

At the Q&A held after the press preview on 14 April, lead star Baento said that she was inspired by the team behind the production and described how they give their best every single show.



“Hard work po talaga. Pinaghirapan naming lahat. Kahit ano pa ’yung task na na-assign sa ’yo, lahat ay nagbigay ng hard work. Pangalawa po, para po sa audience. Unfair, kung bibigay ko kahapon ’ta’s ngayon hindi. Lahat ay dapat makakuha ng same quality ng palabas — at ’yung mensahe,” Baento said with contagious enthusiasm. (It’s really about hard work. We all worked hard. Whatever task was given, all worked hard. Secondly, for the audience. It’s unfair if whatever was given yesterday won’t be given today. Everything should be of the same good quality, and then the message.)

Baento said that the story is not just to empower chubby women, but also the bullied and the outcasts. “Kahit isa lang ang ma-inspire, at maka-inspire pa siya ng ibang tao, eh di sabay-sabay tayong lalaban.” (Even if just one person is inspired but will inspire more, then we’ll fight together.)