DOH elates due to public trust, confidence

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday expressed its elation and gratitude for the trust and confidence of the public in its performance for the first quarter of 2024.

In a noncommissioned nationwide survey conducted by an independent polling agency last 11 to 14 March, most adult Filipinos highly trust five national government agencies.

DOH is tied at the top 2 spot with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), coming in after the Department of Education (DepEd).

The same poll found that 80 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the DOH.

"Ikinagagalak po ng buong DOH, kasama na ang hanay ng lahat ng mga health worker, na mataas ang tiwala at kumpiyansa ng bayan sa Kagawaran. Buong puso po ang aming pasasalamat (The entire DOH, including all the health workers, is happy that the people have high trust and confidence in the Department. We are grateful from the bottom of our hearts)," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

"We are simply following the wise leadership of President Marcos, who has made health a top priority. Our work continues -- tunay na sa administrasyong ito, bawat buhay, mahalaga! (truly in this administration, every life is important!)" Herbosa added.

The survey had respondents of 1,200 adults and a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.