Davao steps up pertussis, polio vax drive

DAVAO CITY — The City Health Office (CHO), in partnership with Relief International, conducted a coordination and orientation seminar for barangay and district health workers on the intensive vaccination campaign against pertussis, polio and other diseases on children.

Dr. Julinda Acosta, head of the CHO Technical Division, said the primary series of seminars, will help young children avoid contracting the said diseases as well as measles, Hepatitis B, tetanus, diphtheria and influenza.

To ensure the success of its Periodic Intensification of Routine Immunization (PIRI) program, the first series of the four seminars aims to enjoin officials and health workers in the barangay and district health centers to convince parents to have their children vaccinated.

She added that the two confirmed pertussis cases in this city prompted the need for a PIRI campaign which is slated last week of April.

Acosta said the campaign will stress on ensuring that children between 0-23 months old will receive their primary series of vaccines which is available for free in any barangay and district health centers.

“Barangay functionaries play a vital role in the information dissemination of health campaigns as well as in assisting health staff. They are also expected to play an active role in the PIRI program, especially in reaching parents of children under two years old to reach the goal of fully immunizing every child in the city,” she added.

A total of 55 barangay functionaries, district health doctors, nurses and health workers from Poblacion and Talomo Districts were invited to participate in the orientation on Monday (15 April).

Village councilor Luzviminda Borja of Barangay 10 said a significant number of parents are still hesitant to have their kids inoculated out of fear of adverse effects.

She added health workers such as herself and many others are determined to sway unsure parents and protect children from illnesses such as pertussis.

“We have to urge them because we already have the solution to the problem. We really have to reach out to the parents because we see a potential problem that we are perfectly capable of avoiding,” Borja said.