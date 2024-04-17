Boying orders Bebot probed

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has ordered an investigation into Rep. Pantaleon “Bebot” Alvarez’s statement calling on the military and police to withdraw support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Remulla said the probe would determine if the statement Alvarez made in a Tagum City rally — for which he had issued an apology — amounted to sedition or rebellion.

“As a former lawmaker myself, I would like to remind Congressman Alvarez to act in accordance with the highest standards of ethics, morality, and nationalism and avoid remarks unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives,” Remulla said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte was reportedly present when Alvarez was heard to say: “We don’t need to resort to violence. We don’t need to fire a single shot. It’s simple. Through peaceful means, please withdraw your support from the Chief Executive.”

On Tuesday, Alvarez apologized. “I’m sorry. I just got carried away, and my emotions got the better of me,” said the Davao del Norte lawmaker, adding that his fierce statement was made out of his love for the country, which is now at the receiving end of China’s wrath.

However, his colleagues in the House of Representatives, particularly his fellow Mindanaoans, want him to face the chamber’s ethics committee, if not criminal charges.