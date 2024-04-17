Borracho Films’ laudable cinematic advocacies

Showbiz hopefuls

Atty. Topacio knows that new blood, the power and vigor of youth and dreamers who reach for the stars, are needed in show business.

“I am excited with these new talents because all of them are dreamers, with the right attitude. Meaning that they are open and eager to learning, that is why all of them will undergo workshops in acting, singing, dancing and hosting. Personality development and social graces, speech as well. We will also provide them with platforms to showcase their abilities, and also give them means and tools to build their name, fan bases and marketability.”

The lovely Borracho ladies presented during the press conference are Nica Balmes, Aviegale Castillo, Zelene Dizon, Elle Fernandez, Jesy Vidal and Stella Blanca. These ladies are classy, comely and impeccable representations of what makes a Filipina beauty a true standout.

The lone gentleman talent, Sean Ravel, is the son of former action-turned-seasoned-character-actor Jeric Raval.

The common denominator of all these talents are their eagerness to learn, humility in revealing that they need workshops to further hone their skills and talents, honesty about their life experiences and how it made them better individuals, the desire to prove that they are deserving of the trust and opportunity. They are more than ready for their close-up and the bashing, hating and intrigues that are part and parcel, and what makes show business an exhilarating and daunting environ. These young misses and fine young man are truly welcome showbiz additions.

Gringo: The Greg Honasan

What will surely scream as epic, historical, legendary and awards-worthy is Gringo: The Greg Honasan Story, which will come to life on the silver screen in the nearest future.

The motion picture will have directors Lester Dimaranan and Jose Abdel Langit. Screenplay will be written by Eric Ramos. Ramos, together with director Maranan, was the writer and director of Mamasapano, produced by Borracho Films two years ago. It was hailed the 3rd Best Picture in the Metro Manila Film Festival, and had a No. 1 run on international entertainment platform Netflix.

The story will come from Senator Honasan, said Secretary Mike Defensor, who was a special guest during the press conference: “The film will disclose the story from his point of view of what really happened, about EDSA about many issues, especially the reasons why he and his group wanted reforms. This is not just a film. We are telling the story of our country and what inspired our nation.”

Borracho Films producer Topacio said: “I only make movies that I believe in. To finish a film is arduous. You know, from Mamasapano alone, what we experienced and went through while we were filming it, until it was finished -- what drove all of us -- is that we believe that the story had to be told.”

Producer Topacio added: “I must believe in the politician, what he fights and stands for so hindi lang basta pulitiko o kahit na sino ang lumapit sa akin (it was not just politicians or anyone else who approached me). I will give my word, my ‘yes’ and bankroll the project. I will not accept it if I don’t believe in the person. I really believe in the advocacies of Senator Gringo. He’s my idol. We need someone like him who is passionate. We’ll talk about his life without bias, but very technical, with a very cerebral approach.”

“To know the man, the myth, the legend is a challenging and daunting task, but I am up for it. There are so many aspects of his life that are interesting, riveting even, may pagka-cinematic pa nga (even cinematic). So, I am judiciously choosing what goes in or not in the narrative I am making, with guidance and suggestions from Senator Honasan, of course. To be honest, his story is really complicated. It’s very colorful. His perspective is very unique. There’s no one like him. I’m very thankful for this project,” Ramos said of the screenplay.

For Honasan, “Everybody can help in telling my life story for this generation and the next to hear and watch. This my first biopic, siempre naman (so of course) I want to be proud, to feel good about with people will see on the big screen. “We are making a biopic. The people need to see clearly how I think, how I talk and how I move, and what was happening around me in particular, and how those events affected the whole nation and all the Filipinos.”

As of press time, no lead actor has been chosen to play the lead role. Honasan said in conclusion: “I cannot specify a particular name for this biopic. I have to ask my children to recommend a name.”

With a new biopic, a fresh set of talents and Atty, Ferdinand Topacio’s commitment and resolve toward a renaissance of Philippine cinema, Borracho Films has started to sow the seeds of artistry and creativity, and its season of bearing and harvesting of golden fruits and gains will surely come.