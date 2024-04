LATEST

Ambassadors host Der Rosenkavalier screening in Makati

LOOK: Special guests gathered at My Cinema in Makati on Tuesday, 16 April, to watch the live recorded performance of Richard Strauss' Der Rosenkavalier, courtesy of the Met Opera. The event, spearheaded by Ambassadors from Italy, Austria, and Germany, was a collaborative effort with the Cultural Center of the Philippines and DAILY TRIBUNE, serving as the media partner. | via KING RODRIGUEZ