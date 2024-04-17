AGAINST THE ODDS

Bianca Pagdanganan will be making an appearance on the first major of the year, battling the best in women’s golf in The Chevron Championships in Woodlands, Texas, starting Thursday (early Friday morning in Manila).

The 26-year-old Pagdanganan is currently the country’s biggest golf star and brightest hope to get included in the Paris Olympics this July.

But she will have her hands full against a stellar field that includes World No. 1 Nelly Korda who will ride the crest of a four-tournament winning streak coming into the $5.2-million tournament.

With a world ranking of 129, Pagdanganan hopes to finish well this weekend in a hope to get closer to the Olympic berth.

She had so far made four cuts out of five LPGA tournaments this year, including a T56 during the T-Mobile Match Play in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

Last year, Pagdanganan made cuts in nine of 12 tournaments she played and had three Top 10 finishes.

That and her runner-up performance during the Ascendants late last year allowed her regain her LPGA full status.

The Chevron was established in 1972 but only obtained the major distinction in 1983. It is the first LPGA major in the calendar.

Lilia Vu won the championship this year.

But Korda will be a freight train coming into the meet after regaining the World No. 1 spot on account of her consecutive victories.

LPGA icon Lydia Ko, who could secure her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame with a win this weekend, is also a force to be reckoned with.