800 Manila families get huge boost

The local government of Manila announced on Tuesday that it has distributed cash assistance to around 800 families left homeless by recent fires.

No less than Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna led the provision of the cash aid along with Manila Department of Social Welfare head Re Fugoso as they handed out P10,000 each to the affected families.

The mayor expressed concern for those injured in the fires, with reports indicating at least five people suffering injuries. Lacuna reiterated the importance of prioritizing the safety of residents during fire emergencies.

“In cases of fire, the priority must always be the lives and safety of household members,” Lacuna said. “There have been reports of people getting hurt because they go back into burning homes to save belongings.”

She also acknowledged that the financial aid might not be a substantial solution, but it serves as a gesture of support to help fire victims rebuild their lives.

Lacuna also warned residents about the increased risk of fires as the heat index in the city continues to rise and urged residents to take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents.

She added that barangay authorities in Manila have been directed to conduct fire safety education campaigns, equipping residents with the knowledge and skills to prevent fires and respond effectively in case of emergencies.

The announcement comes after at least three fire incidents hit Manila in the past week, including a fire that ravaged the densely populated Parola area in Binondo.