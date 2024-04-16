Vote counting machines' mass production to begin

The mass production of vote counting machines (VCMs) for the 2025 Midterm Elections will begin on Thursday, 18 April, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an ambush interview, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said a delegation from the poll body will be sent to South Korea to observe the initial manufacturing of 110,000 automated vote-counting machines.

"Ngayong linggo rin po, tapos na yung mga pino-propose natin na ilang pagbabago doon sa makina natin (This week we will also finish our proposals for some changes to our machines)," Garcia said.

"Halimbawa, yung kamera imbis na nasa itaas, ilalagay na sa ilalim. Halimbawa, sa bawat makina, kinakailangan, maliwanag na maliwanag yung pangalan ng Commission on Elections at hindi yung pangalan nung nagpaparenta sa atin. Pangatlo, halimbawa, kinakailangan yung mismong receptacle ng resibo, kailangan nasa harap imbis na nasa likod (For example, the camera instead of being on the top, will be placed at the bottom. For example, on each machine, it's necessary that the name of the Commission on Elections is clearly visible and not the name of the company who rents it to us. Third, for example, it is necessary to have the very receptacle of the receipt must be on the front instead of on the back)," he added.

The poll body has awarded the contract of the VCMs to the joint venture of South Korean firm Miru Systems on 22 February.

The P18.8 billion contract also includes the lease of 104,345 ballot boxes, as well as 2,200 consolidated canvassing system server/laptops and printers.

The deal also covers over 73,000 ballot papers, printing, and verification.