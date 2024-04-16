UK PM Sunak tells Netanyahu moment is for 'calm heads'

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday called on his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to allow "calm heads to prevail", following the weekend's attack from Iran.

In a call Tuesday afternoon, Sunak stressed that "significant escalation was in no one's interest and would only deepen insecurity in the Middle East. This was a moment for calm heads to prevail", Sunak's office said.

Sunak "reiterated the UK's steadfast support for Israel's security and for wider regional stability", his office said.

"The prime minister said Iran had badly miscalculated and was increasingly isolated on the global stage, with the G7 coordinating a diplomatic response".

Israel and Iran traded threats on Tuesday after Tehran's first ever direct attack on its arch foe sharply heightened regional tensions, while the war in Gaza ground on with no truce in sight.

Sunak said in the call that he was "gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis" in Gaza, the call readout said.

"The UK wanted to see a massive step change in aid access to flood Gaza with vital supplies, including Israel opening up new aid routes as quickly as possible".

"The prime minister said it was deeply disappointing that Hamas blocked a deal at the weekend that would have saved Palestinian lives and secured the safe release of hostages".