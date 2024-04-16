Swaying to the beat

The Samsung Performing Arts Theater is set to launch a week-long festival with International Dance Day Fest, which spotlights world-class Filipino dance talent through stunning stage performances.
At the launch, Christopher Mohnani, Samsung Performing Arts Theater managing director, highlighted the importance of showcasing Filipino dance artists to a mainstream audience.
“There’s so much more to dance than what you know, so having it all in one stage and enjoying all of that is great,” he said.
The week-long event will take place from 24 to 28 April, with over 500 dance artists to represent their masterful dancing skills through various genres – from street dance to contemporary beats, folkloric styles and more.
Centered on the theme “Dance for all,” the week-long celebration guarantees a memorable journey that blends music, movement and intricate storytelling to audiences.