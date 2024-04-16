SOCIAL SET

Swaying to the beat

Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group artists performing Pindulas
The Samsung Performing Arts Theater is set to launch a week-long festival with International Dance Day Fest, which spotlights world-class Filipino dance talent through stunning stage performances.

At the launch, Christopher Mohnani, Samsung Performing Arts Theater managing director, highlighted the importance of showcasing Filipino dance artists to a mainstream audience.

Christopher Mohnani, Samsung Performing Arts Theater managing director
Sharon Vital, Ayala Land Makati marketing manager and Christopher Mohnani, Samsung Performing Arts Theater managing director
“There’s so much more to dance than what you know, so having it all in one stage and enjoying all of that is great,” he said.

The week-long event will take place from 24 to 28 April, with over 500 dance artists to represent their masterful dancing skills through various genres – from street dance to contemporary beats, folkloric styles and more.

: (From left) Lyle Villahermosa, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group Dance Director; Myra Beltran, Contemporary Dance Network Philippines Artistic Director; Christopher Mohnani, Samsung Performing Arts Theater Managing Director; and Lisa Macuja Elizalde, Ballet Manila Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer
(From left) Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group performers; Carlos Deriada Jr., Airdance performer; Abby Bonifacio, Galaw Co. Dance Theatre performer; Carlo Valderrama, Airdance associate director; Lyle Villahermosa, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group dance director; Myra Beltran, Contemporary Dance Network Philippines artistic director; Lisa Macuja Elizalde, Ballet Manila artistic director and chief executive officer; Christopher Mohnani, Samsung Performing Arts Theater managing director; Sharon Vital, Ayala Land Makati marketing manager; Shaira May Comeros and Joshua Rey Enciso, Ballet Manila principal dancers
(From left) Performers from Galaw Co. Dance Theatre, Airdance, Ballet Manila and Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group
Centered on the theme “Dance for all,” the week-long celebration guarantees a memorable journey that blends music, movement and intricate storytelling to audiences.

(From left) Carlos Deriada Jr., Myra Beltran, Contemporary Dance Network Philippines artistic director, and Abby Bonifacio
Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group performers and Lyle Villahermosa, Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group dance director
(From left) Shaira May Comeros, Ballet Manila principal dancer; Lisa Macuja Elizalde, Ballet Manila artistic director and chief executive officer; and Joshua Rey Enciso, Ballet Manila principal dancer
Carlos Deriada Jr. performing Bungad
Abby Bonifacio performing Tahan Na
Shaira May Comeros and Joshua Rey Enciso, Ballet Manila principal dancers performing Dancing to Verdi Pas de Deux
