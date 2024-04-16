SB19’s Justin releases ‘sunday morning’ on streaming platforms

Thanks to its growing popularity and demand among music fans, Justin’s “sunday morning” is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

The track, which reimagines the Maroon 5 classic with a jazz-infused flavor, finds the SB19 member on top of his game. Over funky, irresistible melodies and lighthearted arrangements, Justin delivers a smooth serenade to brighten up the weekend.

The song is produced by RADKIDZ’s Josue, who turned the 2004 smash into a contemporary jam complementing Justin’s personality as an artist.

“’sunday morning’ is one of my personal favorites and it’s one of my go-to karaoke staples since childhood,” the multi-talented pop act said. “I was supposed to perform the song in the Asian leg of the PAGTATAG! World Tour, but the shows got canceled as we were resolving some internal issues. We took the chance to drop it as one of my solo releases and the rest as they say, is history. The response from the fans was overwhelming that we decided to release it officially on DSPs. We really owe it up to our supporters for the positive reception.”

Earlier this year, Justin De Dios shared the cover with a performance video set against a backdrop of scenic mountains and blue skies. The video has racked up nearly 800,000 views on YouTube.