Rider kills fellow rider

Authorities reported that a 23-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night by another motorcycle rider at the corner of Felix Huertas Street and Bambang Street in Manila recently.

Police identified the victim as Aaron Gibb Mamucod, a resident of 1032 Yuseco Street in Tondo, Manila.

According to Police Master Sergeant Arvy Macarasig, investigator at the Manila Police District’s homicide section, the suspect — whose identity is still unknown — was described as being 5’7” to 5’9” tall and wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and shorts.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators showed the victim and suspect riding their motorcycles side-by-side, with the suspect tailing the victim. Upon reaching the corner, both vehicles came to a stop.

The footage then captured the two men talking before the suspect drew a gun and repeatedly shot the victim, who died instantly. The suspect then fled on his motorcycle.

The victim’s body was transported to Body and Light Funeral Shop for autopsy.