Remulla supportive in crafting new policy direction vs illegal drugs

As early as November 2022, Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has voiced his support in crafting a new policy direction in the government's fight against illegal drugs.

This was disclosed by DOJ Undersecretary Jesse Jerogenes Andres in his keynote speech yesterday at the launch of the Philippine Drug Policy and Law Reform Summit held at the Malcolm Hall of the University of the Philippines in Diliman, Quezon City.

"Secretary Remulla has voiced his support for this new policy direction as we have to craft an approach that is responsive to the fight against illegal drugs," Andres said.

He said the government is poised to enact meaningful laws that is aligned with the shared vision for a better future.

"What is our common vision is the covenant to our people it contains for a better life of equal opportunities under a regime where the rule of law constantly reigns and reigned," said Andres.

Andres said this guarantee is contained in the fundamental law of the land particularly the constitutional bill of rights, thus all aspects of governance should express the primacy of human rights.

"We should be able to conduct our administrative, prosecutorial and legislative functions under the human rights since over the years our nation have witnessed the dangers of drug problem, facing its complexities, endured consequences and grapple with its challenge, yet in the face of adversity we have remained steadfast in our commitment to change that is rooted in the principle of justice, equity, respect for human rights," said the DOJ official.

At present, Andres said that the convening of the Philippine drug policy summit it is also a pivotal moment of history and should stand to catalyze a new era of collaboration, innovation, and progress to build a safer, healthier and more humane society.

The summit will deal more with dialogue with stakeholders that transcends boundaries and to foster a supportive and conducive environment and the key is to listen and understand.

Also, the commitment of every person in the summit will be harnessed towards the power of collective wisdom, collective action, and responsibility in order to forge solutions that have far reaching impact and yet sustainable.

According to Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident Coordinator, there are 40 million people affected by illegal drugs which should be looked into using a collective approach.

On the other hand, those who are into drugs are prone to contract human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), and hepatitis, thus the need for health intervention.

Andres also said the Philippine drug strategy is a work in progress not because, "we are not ready for the program but we are more ready to hear and listen from our stakeholders before we craft, before we finalize, before we put into action the program that will address this complex matter of the illegal drugs problem."