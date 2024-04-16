Redefining beauty and wellness in Iligan City

What began as a modest skin station has blossomed into a comprehensive one-stop shop. Skinlogics now offers an impressive array of over 400 skincare and body care options. But it doesn’t stop there. In September 2022, they expanded their services to include 172 aesthetic treatments and rejuvenation services. From nails and lashes to cutting-edge machines and semi-permanent makeup, Skinlogics caters to every aspect of beauty. Their offerings even extend to indulgent experiences like foot spas, massages, body scrubs, jacuzzis and saunas.

“We can assure you that you are in good hands because estheticians, licensed therapists, registered nurses and managers undergo training since the beauty industry is constantly changing and we are here to keep up with it,” Taojo says.

Technology

As the business continues to evolve, Skinlogics invests in cutting-edge technology. New machines enhance the customer experience, providing a beauty journey like no other. Collagen beds, cocoon treatments and emerald lasers are now part of their offering to their locale. Premium lash and nail machines sourced from Thailand complete their repertoire. And for those seeking body tightening and slimming services, Skinlogics delivers newly improved treatments.

Beyond the cutting-edge equipment, Taojo places utmost value on her dedicated team of employees. They are the backbone of Skinlogics, ensuring that the clinic consistently delivers on its promise of exceptional service to customers.

“That is why national and international training is provided, along with exams, monthly meetings and morning huddles, to guarantee that the company is always on its A-game,” Taojo says.

This commitment to employee well-being is integral to Skinlogics’ philosophy — a holistic approach to beauty and wellness. It’s not just about the latest gadgets but it’s about nurturing the mind, body and spirit. By harmonizing innovative technology with genuine care, Skinlogics aims to unlock each customer’s innate beauty, celebrating their uniqueness and overall well-being.

With the recent opening of its second branch, Skinlogics is poised to revolutionize beauty and wellness in Iligan City. Having grown up in the area, Taojo understands the community’s needs. She’s determined to make premium services accessible without the inconvenience of traveling elsewhere.

Skinlogics’ second branch is located at 2/F G3 Bldg 3, Luna St., Saray, Iligan City.