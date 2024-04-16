Pasig LGU eyes work sked adjustments

The local government of Pasig City has reminded employees of the city hall on Monday to start adjusting their schedules as working hours of government employees from the different local government units in Metro Manila will be adjusted to reduce traffic congestion.

In a weekly flag-raising ceremony, Sotto said that members of the Metro Manila Council (MMC) agreed that the implementation of the 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. work schedule will start on 2 May 2024.

However, Sotto said that not all city hall offices and employees will be following the new work schedule as frontline offices like the Traffic and Parking Management Office will still follow their shifting schedules.

The mayor also reminded that all city hall offices must have at least one employee who will work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to continue assisting and providing services to people visiting the city hall.

Meanwhile, the local chief executive also reminded the parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated against polio, stressing that the local government is fortunate because the city’s health aides are going house-to-house to vaccinate children against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.