PAL, AirAsia suffer delays due to internet outage

On Tuesday, 16 April, hundreds of domestic travelers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 experienced extended lines and delays as a result of an internet failure that forced airlines to use manual check-in processes.

Head Executive Assistant of Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Atty. Chris Bendijo said that South Wing check-in counters 22–41 as well as Gates 14, 15, 16, and 18, were affected by the AirAsia system's failure to connect to the server following the internet connectivity problem.

According to the report, at around 0210H on Tuesday, AirAsia personnel reported that their system was down and they conducted a manual check-in.

With the help of SITA, a multinational information technology company specializing in providing information technology (IT) and telecommunication services to the aviation community, they conducted a check-in system at the said check-in counters and gates.

Atty. Bendijo added that AirAsia officials confirmed that their system is down due to a fallen pole near NAIA Terminal 3 that caused internet connectivity issues, and after several hours of checking and repair, at around 12:09 pm, their internet connection was restored and operations were back to normal.

Despite the issue with the internet connectivity problem, no flights have been canceled.