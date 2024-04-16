NutriAsia, Green Rebel launch exciting array of plant-based products

NutriAsia, the largest condiment and sauce manufacturer in the Philippines, and Green Rebel, the top plant-based food tech start-up in Indonesia, officially announced their collaboration by introducing a diverse and nutritious range of plant-based, shelf-stable, and frozen products.

The launch event, dubbed "Dare to be Be Limeatless", was a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and culinary excellence, showcasing the vibrant synergy between NutriAsia and Green Rebel and signified the food tech's formal debut in the Filipino food industry.

Executives from both companies, influencers, and media personalities attended the event held at Apartment 1B in BGC, Taguig City, on 20 March 2024, where Max Mandias, co-founder and R&D director of Green Rebel, showcased the versatility and flavors of Green Rebel’s plant-based meat products.

Green Rebel has successfully captured the market since 2020 by offering Asian-inspired whole-cut plant-based meat products that are labeled as clean and crafted from natural ingredients. The company is dedicated to producing delicious, affordable, and easily accessible plant-based meats while significantly reducing its environmental footprint. Over the last 2 years, it has decreased greenhouse emissions by over 48,000 tons, equivalent to removing 1,100 cars from the roads for an entire year.

"Crafting delicious, sustainable food isn't just our passion; it's our commitment to redefining the future of dining. Every dish we create at Green Rebel is a testament to our belief that flavor and sustainability go hand in hand, offering a tantalizing glimpse into a world where every meal nourishes both body and planet." said Helga Angelina, co-founder and CEO at Green Rebel.

“We are indeed very happy and very excited about working with NutriAsia to bring our commitment and our belief to the Filipino consumer.” Helga continued.

Angie Flaminiano, the president and COO of NutriAsia, emphasized the significant opportunities for NutriAsia's business partners arising from the collaboration with Green Rebel. “This exciting venture with Green Rebel allows our business partners in the country to reach the growing community of Filipino consumers who are craving for healthier and more sustainable alternatives. With Green Rebel and NutriAsia, tuloy tuloy ang Masarap, Masaya at Masustansyang Pinoy Life.”

NutriAsia, having built an enduring legacy of innovation in the condiments category, welcomes the partnership with Green Rebel as part of its growth strategy.

“Our collaboration with Green Rebel Foods marks NutriAsia’s first venture outside the condiments category. This is a very important step for us. With this partnership, we are moving from the side of the plate to the center. We are confident, that just as our products have become staples of every Filipino home, our consumers would also welcome these delicious, healthier, and more sustainable meat alternatives. This synergy will add yet another flavor to the Masarap, Masaya Pinoy at-home dining experience,” said Mario B. Mendoza Jr., NutriAsia’s new business development head.

Green Rebel products come with strong nutrition profiles, high protein, and fiber content, with up to 50 percent less saturated fat, 30 percent less calories, and 0 cholesterol, compared to traditional meat products. They are especially designed for consumers with busy lifestyle as these products are ready-to-cook and take less than 10 minutes to prepare. They are even optimized for different Asian cooking methods, from high-moisture hotpot, steaming, stir-frying, and wok-cooking, to grilling. And on top of all these features, they require 80 percent less energy and 67 percent less water, making them deliciously sustainable.

Finally, with its proprietary Rebel Emulsion Technology that recreates the essential mouthfeel of meat by utilizing a unique emulsion of coconut oil, water, and natural vegan seasoning, Green Rebel products are able to absorb deep flavors and marination while presenting with the distinctive taste, aroma, and juiciness associated with animal protein.

Green Rebel plant-based, shelf-stable products — Indonesian Rendang Curry, Blackpepper Steak Bites, Korean-style BBQ Slices and Thai Green Curry will first be made available in select Robinsons, Landmark, and The Marketplace branches. Meanwhile, frozen products — Steak, Beefless Bites, Crispy Fried Chick’n, and Rybs will be available through NutriAsia Foodservice Accounts.

Soon all these delicious plant-based offerings will be available across the country and through e-commerce platforms, Shopee, and Lazada.

Watch out for updates and be among the first to experience the delicious and environmentally conscious offerings from Green Rebel and NutriAsia. Stay updated through the Green Rebel website or its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, or through NutriAsia’s website, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.