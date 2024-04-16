Marcos warns illegal drug syndicates

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday issued a stern warning to drug syndicates operating in the country, saying that while he wouldn't engage in threats, they would eventually be caught.

In a media interview during the inspection of seized illegal drugs in Batangas, Marcos claimed that his administration would prosecute even "powerful politicians" who are involved in the illegal drug trade.

"I'm not engaging — do what you want, it's up to you what you're doing, as long as we continue, we'll catch you eventually. The Philippines is just small," Marcos told reporters.

"Whoever we see involved in the drug trade, anyone at all, whether a politician, a powerful politician, a police officer, or anyone else, we really investigate them," Marcos added.

The President highlighted the need for a multi-pronged approach.

This includes intelligence gathering, collaboration with international agencies like the Interpol, and disrupting drug trafficking at its source.

"We have no choice but to just keep pushing forward, just keep going. Our police force has also become accustomed to this. They already know the system sometimes. We just keep operating and keep gathering intelligence. That’s the key to bringing down the activities of the drug syndicates here in the Philippines," Marcos added.

However, Marcos acknowledged the financial incentive for drug syndicates, viewing occasional busts as a "cost of doing business".

He said that the financial gains from the illegal drug trade are already factored into the calculation, saying that drug syndicates still continue with their activities since the profit is "substantial".

Marcos emphasized the importance of following the law to build strong cases against syndicates and ensure convictions.

He compared the Philippines' struggle to those of wealthy nations, highlighting the global nature of the drug problem.

"Look at us here in the Philippines. Look at the problem. Even the wealthy countries in America and Europe...still have a drug problem," Marcos said.

"We cannot expect a single solution. There's no silver bullet," Marcos added.

The President expressed confidence in the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), emphasizing their experience and the importance of continued operations.

"Our police force is already accustomed to this," he said.

"We just keep operating and gathering intelligence. That's the key to dismantling the activities of drug syndicates here in the Philippines," he concluded.