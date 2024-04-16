Logico: Multilateral maritime exercise during Phl-US war games to demonstrate CADC

The Philippines’ incoming multilateral maritime exercise with the United States and France in this year’s Balikatan war games will demonstrate the country’s comprehensive archipelagic defense concept, a military official stressed Tuesday.

Balikatan executive agent Col. Michael Logico, in a press conference, said the planned multilateral maritime exercise will also demonstrate the country’s combat readiness with its like-minded allies.

“The reason why we do exercises is to demonstrate our combat readiness…You do exercises for that primary reason—to maintain a high level of readiness,” Logico said.

“I do not discount the possibility that this also sends a message to our adversaries, to our friends, to our allies, and also to our like-minded partners,” he added.

Logico underscored that the group sail will start from the Palawan coasts and will continue within the bounds of the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

“The message actually, if you take it into totality, is the main goal of the exercise objectives which is to demonstrate the strength of our alliance and our willingness to defend our territory,” he added.

During the multilateral maritime exercise, the Armed Forces of the Philippines will utilize two Philippine Navy vessels and one Philippine Coast Guard ship which will sail along with the US ship and French Frigate.

Other assets to be utilized are the F-22 ‘Raptor aircraft, AC-130 gunship, Apache helicopter, Blackhawks, F-35 lightning, F-15 aircraft, BRP Davao del Sur (LD-602), and BRP Alcaraz (PS-16), FA-50, Super Tucano, as well as the Surface-to-Air Python and Derby mobile air-defense missiles.

Meanwhile, Japan will participate as an observer during the maritime exercise.

“We try to maximize as much capabilities as we want during Balikatan exercise because this happens once a year, but actually it happens now and it will happen again during the service-to-service exercises plus the AFP joint exercise,” Logico said.

The Philippines is now implementing the CADC as it shifts to territorial defense.