Ikebana: Cultivating harmony through floral artistry
Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement, has origins that trace back to the sixth century due to the introduction of Buddhism to Japan. Historians claim its widespread use began in the 16th century for decorations for the Imperial Court.
The practice takes blooms, leaves and twigs, as it adheres to prescribed rules, angles and placements which foster a profound respect for nature and ancient art traditions.
After World War II, this custom spread to other countries all over the world.
In recent times, one of the early adopters was Ellen Gordon Allen in 1958, the founder of Ikebana International in Washington, D.C. Her mission was to sow goodwill and harmony across cultures.
In Cebu, Zelia Borromeo, a hotelier and nature enthusiast, organized and established the Cebu Chapter of Ikebana International in 1970. Remedios Avila Cañizares served as charter president then. The duo built the foundation that would promote cultural understanding through Ikebana.
Today, taking the reins as club president is fashion designer Oj Hofer who engages in fashion illustration and floral artistry. He is likewise a tai chi instructor, which is among his many interests.
At the recent exhibit, entitled “Beyond Blooms,” Hofer shared the exhibit is “a living testament to the power of friendship cultivated through nature’s exquisite creations. It is a journey of connection, forging new bonds and nurturing existing ones in a shared appreciation of beauty.”
Gracing the event were Hideaki Matsuo, consul general of Japan to Cebu; Evangeline Cheng, esteemed representative from Ikebana International Manila Chapter and Sogetsu-Teacher and the gracious Anna Lee Roa from Ikebana International Cagayan de Oro Chapter.
Spotted were the ever-inspiring artistic innovator Marguerite Lhuillier and the world-renowned driftwood artist James Doran Webb.
As Ikebana promotes spiritual growth and reminds everyone to slow down, it establishes a link with nature -- the exhibit likewise embodied these principles through simplicity, balance and harmony.