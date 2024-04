LATEST

Fresh produce at affordable prices

LOOK: Manila City Hall employees and clients can take advantage of reduced prices on locally produced products at the two-day Kadiwa ng Pangulo (KNP) event held at the inner garden of the Manila City Hall on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. The KNP aims to improve the affordability and availability of essential goods, such as agricultural products, for the less privileged through a market linkage facilitation program. | via King Rodriguez