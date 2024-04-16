Former House Speaker Alvarez issues apology for urging military against Marcos

Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez on Tuesday apologized for urging the military to turn against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which drew flak from his peers in the House of Representatives.

"Pasensya na. Nadala rin lang ng bugso ng damdamin (I'm sorry. I was just got carried away and my emotions got the better of me)," said the Davao del Norte lawmaker, noting that he issued the fierce statement out of love for the country which is at the receiving end of China's wrath.

Alvarez issued the apology after his call for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to withdraw support from Marcos earned the ire of the House members, particularly his fellow Mindanaoans, who said such a statement warrants a potential ethics complaint, if not criminal charges.

According to the House leaders, Alvarez's remark is tantamount to an act of sedition, which is not "not only divisive but also dangerous."

The erstwhile House chief, however, vehemently denied that his statement was akin to being seditious, taking into account that he wanted it executed peacefully and in an orderly manner.

"There is dissatisfaction with the AFP, and in our history. They have done several coups before. So, I begged, I swallowed my pride, I begged: no shooting, no tumultuous or public uprising, and no force or intimidation," he stressed.

Alvarez justified his actions against the administration, claiming he just wanted to relax the escalating tensions between the Philippines and China concerning the West Philippine Sea (WPS), citing Beijing's military advantage, including possessing nuclear weapons, that could quickly turn the country into ashes.

Alvarez's call for the AFP to withdraw support from their commander-in-chief, Marcos, came on the heels of Duterte-Xi "gentleman's agreement," purportedly refraining the Philippines from constructing and repairing the country's military outpost BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.

Alvarez is a known close ally of the former president.

Duterte had denied having a secret pact with China but admitted agreeing to maintain a status quo in the contested waterway, in which no armed patrols would be seen moving in the area to avoid tension and war.

According to former Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) president Domingo Cayosa, Alvarez's call could be considered an act of treason, and he could face charges of violation of the Anti-Terrorism Law for causing "confusion, fear and terror" among the public.