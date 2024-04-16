Everybody’s cup of tea

In fact, Tealive has been recognized as the fastest-growing milk tea chain in Southeast Asia for its astounding expansion efforts. It has also been named the 2024 Platinum Trusted Brand in Asia in the milk tea category and the No. 1 bubble tea brand in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

Bryan Loo, the founder of Tealive, had a vision for a milk tea company that would honor life’s small pleasures when it first started in 2017. Driven by the motto “Tea is Our Life,” Tealive’s menu features a variety of traditional and modern drinks, including coffee, smoothies and their signature brown sugar pearl milk tea.

According to Loo, Tealive was his way of ‘introducing a new tea culture to Malaysians,’ marking the brand as more than just tea; it was an experience.

This kind of creativity and innovation landed Tealive the backing of Creador, a leading private equity group in Southeast Asia. With Creador taking a 30-percent stake in Loob Holdings, this partnership became the foundation for the growth of Tealive from its Malaysian roots into a world-class brand.

Tealive has been winning over the nation in the Philippines with flavors that satisfy the Filipino palate. From partnerships with local favorites like Milo and Century Tuna to cultural delicacy-themed food and drinks, Tealive has proven to be a forerunner in diversifying milk tea.

Anniversary promo

Tealive is celebrating its second anniversary this year and the opening of its 50th store at BGC Park West. The global tagline “Brewing Positivity” is the mantra for this year’s anniversary event.

Tealive has various promos and activities for this month.

8-19 April (weekdays only): P50 only for Aren Caramel Pearl Milk Tea JR cups. Available in all stores

8-26 April: P50 any milktea, minimum of two cups per order

8-26 April: Buy any food or drink and get P50 off any size Aren Caramel Pearl Milk Tea. Available on weekdays only

25 April-12 May: Giant Boba Promo — buy a large drink and get Giant Bobba for free

Add P50 to get the reusable cup — until supplies last

Applicable for bestsellers: Aren Caramel Pearl Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea, Wintermelon Pearl Milk Tea and Signature Pearl Milk Tea

In June, Tealive will offer ube-flavored milk, lattes and smoothies.

Tealive’s bestselling milk tea products include its Signature Milk Tea, Original Milk Tea and Original Pearl Milk Tea, with the addition of flavorful milk tea drinks like Wintermelon Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Milk Tea and Aren Caramel Milk Tea.

For a refreshing twist, there are Mango Tea with 3Q Jelly and Summer Strawberry Pudding Smoothie, Wintermelon Matcha Latte and Brown Sugar Nishio Matcha with Pearls.

Tealive also offers an array of toasts — Cheezy/Spicy Chicken Katsu Toastea and Cheezy Egg Toastea.