DOTr evaluates legal consequences of transport groups' strike

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is evaluating the legal consequences of the two-day transportation strike staged by two transportation groups, which only resulted in traffic gridlock on local roads.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said on Tuesday that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will review if protesters will be liable for violations such as obstruction of traffic.

Additionally, the DOTr attached agencies also tapped the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to help with the review.

"What we saw was obstruction which created traffic. They have the right to fight for their rights, but the traveling public should not be affected," Bautista said.

"They were successful in creating traffic, but we were able to prove that the government is ready to address transport issues," he added.

The transport groups staged a two-day strike to protest the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) of the government.

Members of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) and Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (MANIBELA) trooped at the Welcome Rotonda at the boundary of Quezon City and Manila on Monday and Tuesday.

In a separate statement, PISTON claimed that approximately 80 percent of major routes in Metro Manila, including parts of Cavite and Laguna, have been paralyzed, while Bacolod City experienced 90 percent paralysis due to the first day of the strike alone.

However, Bautista downplayed the group's claim saying that their protest was "unsuccessful" due to the government's mitigation efforts such as the deployment of vehicles for free rides to assist commuters.

Jeepney drivers and operators have expressed their opposition to the PUVMP and have decided to undertake a protest as a means of making their voices heard.

The drivers and operators consider their protest as a sacrifice worth making to show their disagreement with the program.

This comes after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. confirmed that the deadline for PUV consolidation stays until 30 April and will not be extended.

Thus, jeepney operators are urged to avail of the final extension, as those who fail to consolidate by the deadline will have their franchises revoked.

In January, Marcos extended the consolidation deadline for public utility vehicles until the end of April.

The three-month consolidation extension aims to allow those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off.

The DOTr launched the PUVMP last 2017 to come up with a "restructured, modern, well-managed and environmentally sustainable transport sector where drivers and operators have stable, sufficient and dignified livelihoods while commuters get to their destinations quickly, safely and comfortably."