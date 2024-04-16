DOH inaugurates first modern hospital command center in Visayas

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday unveiled the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) Command Center in Cebu City, the first among its hospitals in Visayas to be fully equipped to respond to health emergencies and manage disasters.

The command center has a monitoring mechanism with a live CCTV feed and real-time data surveillance to cater to local emergencies, live weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), seismological activities, and observations of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOLCS).

It also has Central Visayas Electronic Health Referral System (CVeHRS), in-house queueing system watch, daily bed utilization, patient tracking system, and electronic health record system monitoring at the Medical Center, as well as its safety and security, inclusive of a ‘war room’ for rapid decision-making.

This DOH-operated hospital is also well known for having its 1,500-bed, 111-year-old multi-specialty academic medical center and healthcare provider network in Cebu.

The milestone is an embodiment of the Department's 8-Point Action Agenda, particularly the fourth action agenda–"Handa sa Krisis" which aims to ensure a responsive and resilient health system that can effectively prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies and crises.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said the inauguration "marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing emergency and disaster management" in the Visayas Region.

"The inauguration of the command center at VSMMC represents a crucial step towards ensuring swift and coordinated responses to health crises," Herbosa said.

"This facility will serve as a beacon of resilience and preparedness in times of need. This vital initiative in advancing universal healthcare through proactive disaster management paves the way to our transformative journey towards Bagong Pilipinas, kung saan Bawat Buhay Mahalaga (In the new Philippines, every life is important)," he added.