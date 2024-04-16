Designate the Strait of Hormuz as a High-Risk Area — IBF urged

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Tuesday called on the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) to designate the Strait of Hormuz as a "high-risk area" (HRA) for maritime safety. This aims to bolster safety measures for Filipino seafarers and all maritime personnel on board vessels traversing the critical waterway.

The move comes after the recent boarding of the MSC Aries by Iranian authorities over the weekend and the subsequent detention of its 25-member crew, which includes four Filipino seafarers, as it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our Filipino seafarers is not just a priority, it's our mission," DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac stressed.

"By spearheading the push for this high-risk area designation, we are taking a proactive stance to encourage stricter enforcement of security measures and provide our seafarers with the necessary safeguards during their passage," he added.

Cacdac says the DMW will make the necessary representations with the IBF.

This global forum brings together the International Transport Workers Federation and the international maritime employers that comprise the Joint Negotiation Group.

“The DMW is committed to working with various stakeholders in the global maritime industry to achieve this crucial designation of the Strait of Hormuz as an HRA. We believe that only through collective efforts can we ensure the safety of our seafarers,” Cacdac explained.

Designating a high-risk area typically entails increased vigilance and security patrols by regional authorities, mandatory reporting requirements for vessels transiting the area, and recommendations for alternative routes, if necessary.

In February, the DMW welcomed the IBF’s classification of the Gulf of Aden as an HRA.

Along with the country’s Maritime Industry Tripartite Council, the DMW recommended to the IBF in March that the southern portion of the Red Sea and the entire Gulf of Aden be classified as “war-like zones (WLZ)."

Cacdac said the DMW assures Filipino seafarers of their “right to refuse” sailing to areas deemed high-risk or war-like zones.

The DMW issued Department Order #1 on 27 March, providing guidelines for observing the IBF’s and ITF’s designation of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden as high-risk areas and war-like zones.

Department Order #1 also provided channels for Filipino seafarers to access and signify their intention to exercise their right to refuse sailing into a WLZ or HRA.

The channels include the following:

Hotlines:

+63 2 8722-1144

+63 2 8722-1155

+63 2 1348 (One Repatriation Command Center)

Email: sbhighrisk@dmw.gov.ph