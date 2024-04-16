Dangerous heat index-affected areas climb to 24

The onslaught of the El Niño phenomenon has continued to make its presence strongly felt in the country, as 24 areas in the country on Tuesday are forecasted to feel a heat index classified as dangerous by the weather state bureau PAGASA.

Dagupan City in Pangasinan is expected to have the highest init factor, hitting 46°C.

Meanwhile, five areas are expected to have a temperature of 43°C, namely Aparri in Cagayan, Aborlan in Palawan, Roxas City in Capiz, Iloilo City in Iloilo, and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

On the other hand, eighteen areas may have their temperature peak at 42 °C: Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela, Clark International Airport in Pampanga, Munoz in Nueva Ecija, Baler and Casiguran in Aurora, Sangley Point in Cavite, Ambulong in Tanauan Batangas, Coron in Palawan, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Virac in Catanduanes, Masbate City in Masbate, Pili in Camarines Sur, Dumangas in Iloilo, and Catarman in Northern Samar.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet are expected to have the lowest forecasted heat index at 28°C and 26°C, respectively.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is encouraged to take preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, whose symptoms include sweating heavily, exhaustion, dizziness, blacking out, vomiting, a feeling of nausea, and weakness despite a fast pulse.

PAGASA urges people to limit time spent outdoors, drink plenty of water, and wear protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.

For agriculture, the El Niño-affected crops are now estimated to have a value of P2.63 billion with a volume loss of more than 116,000 metric tons.

The Task Force El Niño recently said that the weather phenomenon's critical effects may carry on until May, despite already peaking in February.