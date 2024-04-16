Celebrating Filipino craftsmanship

What happens when three of country’s noteworthy local brands, namely, Maison Métisse, Kanya and Artifeks come together for a passion project relevant and impactful to the times? The result is an all-sensory, interactive exhibition entitled “Heritage in Bloom” to be held at the gallery of Alliance Française de Manille from 18 April to 18 May.
The rich tapestry of modern Philippine heritage and creativity unfolds in expositions of elevated traditional crafts made contemporary. Unified with one vision, these three esteemed brands are inspired by history, culture and tradition as seen through their creations reflective of the intricate artistry of local craft, textiles, ancient weaving and alchemy of natural dyes. Each brand will showcase the uniqueness of their creative design as a validation to the modernization forward state of Philippine craftsmanship.
Artifeks produces one-of-a-kind handcrafted objects by skilled Filipino artisans for the home made from local and upcycled materials to create elevated contemporary pieces.
Maison Métisse is an eco-conscious luxury brand, known for its in-house dye and weaving atelier. Its signature statement are outstanding pieces of clothing and accessories that highlight natural Philippine handwoven textiles, eco-friendly botanical dyes and intricate hand embroidery.
Celene silk bolero.
Kanya is a sustainable bag and home accessories brand renowned for its plant-to-product wherein they harvest and spin their own Philippine sugarcane yarns.
Experience, immerse and join the series of dialogues and workshops:
On 27 April, explore "Haute Hues: Redefining Fashion through Food Waste Pigment” (Spotlight on Onion Skin), followed by an open conversation on Creative Sustainability with the brand founders.
On 4 May, discover “Tropical Colors: Exploring Philippine Natural Dyes,” and learn about the plant-to-textile process behind local sugarcane fabric with a demo on yarn spinning.
On 11 May, indulge in "Wild Blooms: A Botanical Printing Experience” -- insights on local botanicals, permaculture and the importance of bees.
In 18 May, learn “Dreams of Indigo: The Art of Shibori” followed by a dialogue on Contemporary Heritage and Philippine Artisanal Craftsmanship.”
Don't miss this extraordinary celebration of modern Philippine craftsmanship and legacy. For inquiries contact Maison Métisse at hello@maison-metisse.com or via the Instagram page.