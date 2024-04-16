There is cash in the trash not only because some discarded recyclable items can be sold to junkshops.

For a scavenger in Aligudarz, a city in western Iran, there was literally money in the trash after he found a bag containing cash in a street rubbish bin last month.

The 52-year-old Iranian also found gold inside the discarded bag. Combined with the cash, the find was worth a shocking 20 billion rials ($31,000), the Etemad Daily reported.

There was a bank card inside the bag, so the honest guy was able to track down the owner of the money and gold and return them.

“My parents taught me that you should return property belonging to others when you find it,” Etemad quoted him as saying, according to Agence

France-Presse.

Etemad said the lucky owner, a woman in her 50s, lost the bag after her grandson threw it away, thinking it contained rubbish.

In Quezon City, a man lost his motorcycle while it was parked outside his house in Barangay Commonwealth, North Fairview, according to the Batasan Police Station, as reported by Unang Balita.

Police investigators solved the case when the thieves tried to sell the motorcycle on social media.

A buyer saw the thieves’ post and agreed to buy it for P40,000. On the day the buyer and his brother met with the sellers, the latter let them test-drive the motorcycle.

However, the buyer turned out to be the owner of the motorcycle, and with the help of the police, he was able to recover his property.

The two men who stole the bike were arrested during the buy-bust operation.