BORN TO BLOOM 🌸

BEVI steps into its prime, leading the way in its 18th year. Beauty Elements Ventures, Inc. (BEVI), a beauty and skincare company founded in 2006, celebrates its 18 years of remarkable growth and achievement at the Marriott Grand Ballroom on Tuesday, 16 April 2024. BEVI made a strong entry into the market as the first to introduce kojic acid in the Philippines. Determined to expand and thrive, the company created a line of high-quality products, and it now houses brands that cater to categories other than skincare. | via 📷 Dianne Bacelonia