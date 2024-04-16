BB.Q Chicken opens new branch in Ayala Malls Feliz

Thus far, BB.Q is in over 3,500 locations worldwide, in 57 countries. Its appeal lies mainly in its fried chicken — a recipe developed from “both longstanding Korean tradition and modern researh and development from our very own Chicken University,” it is said on its website.

BB.Q Chicken Ayala Malls Feliz boasts of a colorful and inviting ambiance and spacious event area, making it the perfect venue for special occasions and gatherings. The newest restaurant offers versatile function rooms ideal for private parties, corporate events and celebrations of all kinds. Guests can also unwind and socialize at the beautiful bar, enjoying a refreshing selection of beverages alongside BB.Q Chicken’s mouthwatering menu offerings.

To celebrate its grand opening, BB.Q Chicken Ayala Malls Feliz invites guests to experience its irresistible lineup of Korean fried chicken, sides and signature sauces. Whether indulging in a meal with family and friends or hosting a memorable event, BB.Q Chicken promises an unforgettable culinary journey.

In conjunction with the grand opening, BB.Q Chicken will also be participating in the Philippine Franchise Expo from 12 to 14 April. For those interested in franchise opportunities, please contact franchising@bbqchicken.asia or 7006-1103. Please note that this is the only official contact for franchising inquiries and concerns.

