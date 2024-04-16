A celebration of street culture, art, music and drinks

With the echoes of last year’s resounding success still reverberating, Alfonso Brandy is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated return of Alfie Alley in its second year. This nationwide event is poised to ignite the streets of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with the electrifying energy of street culture, music, art, and the unmatched taste of Alfonso Brandy.

In 2023, Alfie Alley burst onto the scene, starting with a bang in Metro Manila on 15 April and then captivating the hearts of Tropang Alfie in Lipa and La Union last November. This event brought together over 5,000 Alfonso Brandy enthusiasts, affectionately known as Tropang Alfie. These gatherings showcased the essence of street culture, underscored by the beats of music, the vibrancy of art, the thrill of games, and the distinct flavors of Alfonso Brandy.

Alfonso Brandy has been a cherished part of Philippine culture for over two decades, creating spaces for Tropang Alfie to come together, make memories, and celebrate life. Alfie Alley Year 2 is a testament to this enduring commitment, offering a more enjoyable and immersive experience that promises to be the year’s highlight.

Mark your calendars for 19 April as Alfie Alley Year 2 takes over The Pop Up Katipunan. This year, we’re amplifying the festivities with a stellar lineup of musical talents, including Ace Banzuelo, Sud, Autotelic, John Roa, and Sandwich, guaranteeing an unforgettable night of celebration. Join our engaging games at the Light, Zero, and Platinum booths for a chance to win exclusive merchandise, all while savoring your favorite Alfonso Brandy in various serves — neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail.

Alfie Alley Year 2 aims to be more than an event; it’s a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the power of community, the beauty of art, and the joy of music. With an expanded scope and a dedication to delivering an unparalleled experience, this year’s celebration is poised to set a new standard for street culture events in the Philippines.