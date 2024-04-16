SNAPS

70 years of Phl-Germany bilateral ties

LOOK: To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and Germany, a media gathering was organized today, 16 April 2024, at Legazpi Village in Makati City, led by the German Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Andreas Michael Pfaffernoschke. Discussed in the gathering were Germany’s priority areas, projects, and initiatives in the Philippines including key areas of cooperation in economic relations, skilled workers migration, climate cooperation, and people-to-people relations. The Philippine-Germany partnership was established on 8 October 1954. | VA Angeles