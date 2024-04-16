2 female suspects arrested for lascivious conduct at NAIA

The Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) reported on Monday, 15 April, that two ladies charged with lascivious conduct were successfully arrested during a combined execution of an arrest warrant at the NAIA Terminal 3 departure area. These apprehensions were part of an effort to prevent wanted individuals from using airports.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP said that this operation was conducted by members of the NAIA Terminal 3 Police Station, Aviation Security Unit NCR, and Barbosa Police Station 14, Manila Police District.

The female suspects, age 34 and 27, both from Bacolod City, were apprehended when they attempted to depart the country for Hong Kong.

They were arrested for violation of lascivious conduct under Section 5(b) of R.A. 7610, with bail recommended at P80,000 each, as issued by the Regional Trial Court of Negros Occidental.

The suspects were informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood during the arrest, and the procedure was recorded using an alternative recording device. Both individuals are currently in the custody of Barbosa PS 14, MPD, for further documentation and proper disposition.

P/BGen. Christopher N. Abrahano, acting director of AVSEGROUP, commended the successful operation, stating, "Today's successful apprehension of the suspects is a testament to the seamless collaboration and preparedness of our group at NAIA to ensure that such offenders are held accountable for their actions."