YouTube series ‘Zoomers’ gets Season 2

Trending Gen Z loveteam Harvey Bautista and Criza Taa will bring kilig once more as ABS-CBN’s most viewed made for YouTube youth-oriented series Zoomers prepares for its second season following the first run’s success in generating 4.2 million views.

Zoomers and its cast members became hot topics on social media for its reality component, which made viewers get to know each the artists better, as well as relate to their characters’ struggles as Gen Zs.

Harvey, whose pairing with Criza became an instant hit with viewers, expressed his gratitude for the support they received since they started.

“Hindi namin akalain ni Criza na mangyayari ‘yun. (We didn’t think it would happen.) We were overwhelmed kasi di namin in-expect ‘yung (because we didn’t expect the) feedback ng mga tao na ganoon (of the people would be that) ka-positive. Overwhelming pero (but) at the same time very thankful na pumatok ‘yung pairing naming dalawa (our pairing became a hit),” he said.

Ralph de Leon shared how the series taught them to be themselves as they portray their respective characters, while Krystl was happy about the positive response of the viewers to her and Kei Kurosawa’s tandem.

In its second season, the series will still revolve around the lives of the Zoomers composed of Jiggs (Harvey), Hope (Criza), Atom (Ralph), Tanya (Krystl) and Kokoy (Luke Alford). But they now find themselves spending their last summer together before entering college. Witness how they encounter unexpected twists and turns as a barkada and how these challenges test the strength of their friendship.

Throughout its first season, Zoomers was lauded for tackling the experiences and challenges faced by many Gen Zs, such as drugs, bullying, mental health, bisexuality and many more. At the same time, the audition process done by the cast members became an inspiration for aspiring artists to pursue their dreams.

Zoomers, which is under RCD Narratives, will also feature Kapamilya teen artists Zabel Lamberth, Hadiyah Santos, Luis, Vera Perez, Erika Davis, Kei Kurosawa and Zach Castañeda. Zoomers Season 2 is directed by Kevin Alambra, with creative producer Theodore Boborol and written by head writer Carmela Abaygar and episode writers Carol Navarro and Airic Diestro. The series’ first season was directed by Chad Vidanes, who now serves as a line producer in the upcoming season.

Don’t miss out on the new season of ABS-CBN’s youth-oriented series Zoomers. Viewers may also rewatch its first season for free worldwide on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.