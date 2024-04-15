Why SB19 Members are the Spectacular P-Pop Kings

In a matter of four hours, P-pop Kings SB19’s two-night concert Pagtatag Finale, happening on 18 and 19 May at the Araneta Coliseum, skyrocketed to sold-out status!

Prior to the official ticket selling, A’Tins (fans of SB19) camped in the actual concert venue and in several malls in the metro to ensure that they would get their desired tickets and seats. When the selling was officially on, it was a happy chaos kind of rush for everyone who queued patiently and also to those who bought their tickets online.

What this proves is that the A’Tins’ love for the “Mahalima” (beloved five) is stronger than ever. The fandom’s numbers have grown, and, yes, they have the purchasing power to buy tickets that are considered pricey and a vanity of some kind, especially to those who have no capacity and means to purchase.

In an official statement, SB19 said: “2 sold out shows! Our quickest two-day concert sellout to date! The power of A’TIN! Can’t wait to share with you what we have prepared… See ya!”

Power and Passion

The more than five years’ career journey of the quintet composed of John Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos, Justin De Dios, Ken Suson and Stell Ajero was not as easy as singing do-re-mi and reciting A-B-C. Their beginnings, trainings, trials and yes, bashing and hating are all chronicled and documented in major search engines and social media sites. To this day, whatever achievements they have made collectively and individually, doors and windows opened for P-pop in particular and original Filipino music in general. Still, the criticisms and ridicule inevitably come from anywhere and everywhere.

Despite all the clout chasers, fame whores, trolls and what-have-you, SB19 members have become trailblazers, the standard by which all other P-pop groups are measured, and continue to work with heart, passion and the desire for excellence.

Their recent historic performances — at the Asian Artist Music Awards, Round Music Festival, Abrenian Kawayan Festival concert, special concert for the Ayala Group of Companies — are testaments to how skillful and precise they have become as dancers with those sharp and precise movements. The improvement of their singing and vocal prowess becomes more obvious when they sing in harmony or in their solos. Physically, they have become the embodiment of, as they say in the vernacular, “mga lalaking makikisig, magaganda ang mukha at tindig. May angas at dating, kay sarap-sarap panoorin.” (Dashing men with beautiful faces and bearing. They have a swagger and presence, so nice to watch.)

Concert like No Other

What to expect from the Pagtatag Finale concert is nothing short of an extravaganza, definitely spectacular. It’s going to be two nights to remember, with all the feels, kulitan and that blue ocean light, extra special kind of energy and love that only A’Tins can give.

Expect more gravity-defying choreographies, costumes that scream the fashion sense of the Southeast Asian pop superstars and solo numbers from members with individually released musical anthems.

Surprises may come in the form of a Stell Ajero solo song launch, the KenTell dance or duet, collaborations with sub-unit and samplings from their third EP, Simula at Wakas.

The Future Is Bright

Without a doubt, SB19’s present is bright, and their future even brighter. Prior to the Manila concert, they will bring the wow and win in Japan and Dubai, giving their more than 100 percent to their adoring international A’Tin fans in those countries. For sure, overseas tours and local concerts are already strategically mapped out to promote their third album.

Brand endorsement shoots and commercial releases are surely in the offing. New songs from the members and artistic collaborations with seasoned, up-and-coming and international performers will definitely happen. Performances in major international music festivals, live appearances in international musical variety shows, nominations for songs in the Simula at Wakas album from international music award-giving bodies, and yes, SB19 rocking the Grammys, US Billboard, American Music and MTV Music Awards. Dream big, indeed. Dream Gento!

SB19 is living proof that dreams do come true, and that all of it become a reality if you put talent, hard work, discipline, passion, prayers and push, as well as guidance from the Divine and the muses. Fly high, P-pop Royals! Ipatuloy ang pagwagayway sa bandila at musikang Pilipino! (Continue waving the Philippine flag and music.)