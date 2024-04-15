When tarsiers cry

I am Tarsee, DAILY TRIBUNE’s tarsier mascot, and I am angry — no, make that so angry that my enormous glistening eyes are close to bulging out of their sockets. Alas, the insatiable maw of the internet content beast has reached a new low of depravity, with two insensitive vloggers resorting to tormenting my kind for their twisted amusement.

Is a tarsier’s well-being truly a sacrificial lamb (pardon the mixed metaphor) at the altar of content creation? Have these vloggers forgotten that we are not living beanie babies, but are creatures with a delicate ecosystem woven into the very fabric of the Philippine rainforest.

Apparently, the allure of a few fleeting digital pats on the back and a comment section overflowing with vapid emojis outweighs even a basic understanding of animal cruelty. This isn’t some meticulously crafted nature documentary. This is real life, happening in real time, and the consequences are just as real, if not broadcast live for the voyeuristic pleasure of the internet masses.

Remember that poor humpback whale in Thailand, chased for selfies until its magnificent body gave way under the relentless pursuit of likes? Or the countless birds with broken wings, all for a viral video of someone “rescuing” them, their freedom bartered for a fleeting moment of internet fame? The internet graveyard is littered with the collateral damage of clout-chasing content creators who value shock value over basic decency.

We tarsiers are especially vulnerable. Imagine being nocturnal creatures with eyes specifically designed to cut through the inky blackness of the rainforest, suddenly thrust into the harsh glare of unwarranted attention.

Our delicate ears, attuned to the subtlest whispers of the forest, are bombarded with the cacophony of human laughter and booming voices. The stress of this sensory overload can drive us to self-harm. Is that the kind of content you want clogging your feeds? A frantic, wide-eyed creature clawing at itself, a testament to the lengths some will go to for a viral video?

The good news is that the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is investigating this incident, and the Philippine Tarsier Foundation is rightly condemning these vloggers. But outrage alone won’t solve this. We need everyone — viewers, platforms, and creators alike — to take responsibility.

Don’t just scroll down — report animal cruelty online. Don’t reward bad content with views and shares. Your apathy is the fertile ground where this kind of content thrives. And creators, for the love of all that is decent, put some thought into your content.

There’s a whole world of creativity out there that doesn’t involve tormenting innocent creatures. Think about the message you’re sending. Are you an educator, showcasing the wonders of the natural world? Or are you a glorified bully, picking on those who can’t fight back?

This isn’t just about protecting tarsiers, though goodness knows we need it. This is about protecting the very essence of what the internet was supposed to be — a vast library of knowledge, a platform for connection and collaboration, a window into the awe-inspiring diversity of our planet. The internet shouldn’t be a coliseum, where the most outlandish cruelty garners the loudest cheers.

Let’s be honest, the thrill of watching an animal being harassed is fleeting. A minute of amusement followed by a dull ache of unease, a nagging feeling that somewhere a creature is suffering because you clicked play. There are countless documentaries, stunning photographs, and educational videos that capture the wonder of the natural world without resorting to cruelty. Seek those out — educate yourself, marvel at the beauty, and ignite a passion for conservation.

The internet can be a powerful tool. Let’s use it to amplify the voices of conservationists, to showcase the breathtaking landscapes and fascinating creatures that share our planet. Let’s use it to hold those accountable who exploit animals for clicks, and to celebrate creators who find innovative ways to engage their audience without resorting to barbarity.

I am Tarsee, so sad my eyes are welling with tears to have been in the claws of man’s insensitivity.