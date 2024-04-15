Taiwan, Argentina, Egypt among entries for Cannes Critics' Week

Films from Taiwan, Argentina, Belgium and Egypt were among the selection for Critics' Week, a parallel competition for new directors at the Cannes Film Festival, organisers said Monday.

The competition, now in its 63rd year, focuses on directors making their first or second films.

It was here that Britain's Ken Loach first gained international renown with "Kes" in 1970.

It also helped launch France's Julia Ducournau, with her cannibal thriller "Raw" in 2016. She went to win the top prize at Cannes, the Palme d'Or, five years later with "Titane".

This year's selection includes 11 films from around the world.

The opening film is a thriller called "Ghost Trail" by France's Jonathan Millet, who has garnered attention with his short films.

"Locust", by Taiwanese director KEFF, follows a group of youngsters drawn to gang violence amid a period of working-class protest.

Another promising entry is "Simon of the Mountain", a coming-of-age drama about a boy with borderline personality disorder from first-time director Federico Luis of Argentina.

The jury is led by award-winning Spanish director Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

The 77th Cannes Film Festival runs from 14 to 25 May.