Sticking it out

Climate activists in Europe have literally taken matters into their own hands in demanding action from the government.

Two Swedish women glued their hands to a Monet painting displayed at the National Museum in Stockholm last June. They demanded the lowering of greenhouse gas emissions. Fortunately, “The Artist’s Garden at Giverny” was encased in glass and was not damaged.

A German activist also glued his hand, this time on the roadway, to stop police from removing him and other climate protesters who blocked traffic in Berlin a year ago. Police could not dissolve the superglue so they drilled out a chunk of the pavement around the protestor’s hand to remove him, according to Euronews.

In Lipa City, Batangas last 14 March, during the celebration of the Barako Festival, 40 people pressed their hands to a white SUV and would not let go.

On the sidelines, people watched as the men and one woman quietly stood their ground. They were not protesting though and didn’t have to be removed.

By nightfall, some of them had gotten tired and left. The rest remained until the next day, only taking five-minute breaks to pee and rest,” KMJS reports.

By the second day, only five people were still stuck to the SUV. It was dark when three men gave up and the lone woman was disqualified for momentarily losing her touch twice in the festival’s “Last to Take Hands Off Challenge!”

The last man standing, the last contestant to keep his hand on the car, was criminology student John Jerson Gonzales, who took home the P1.8-million brand new SUV as his prize.