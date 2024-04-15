RC Makati, Waves for Water ink MoA

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed last 2 April 2024 by the Rotary Club of Makati with Waves for Water Philippines, a global humanitarian aid organization that implements clean water solutions in remote communities through filtration systems and rainwater harvesting.

The organization was founded by Jon Rose, a professional surfer for 13 years who founded Waves for Water after he was caught in the Sumatra earthquakes in 2009.

In the Philippines, Waves for Water's presence began as a response to super typhoon “Haiyan” (“Yolanda”) which struck in 2013, affecting over 4.3 million Filipinos.

Two years later, the country office was established and formally registered as a non-stock, non-profit organization.

Since then, Waves for Water Philippines has worked with local communities in a majority of provinces in the country, and has provided over a million Filipinos with clean water access in collaboration with private individuals, corporate donors, government offices and grassroots organizations.

The MoA inked last 2 April between RC Makati and Waves for Water Philippines includes a commitment by RC Makati to donate P1 million for the provision of clean and safe water to communities through the MVP filtration system which is the fastest, easiest and most cost-efficient way to get pure potable water to depressed communities.

These MVP water filters eliminate the need to store water and reduces the possibility of water contamination after the filtration process. It removes bacteria including those causing cholera, botulism, typhoid, amoebic dysentery, E.coli, coliform bacteria, streptococcus and salmonella, among others.