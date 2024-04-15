RC Makati, Waves for Water ink MoA

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) was signed last 2 April 2024 by the Rotary Club of Makati with Waves for Water Philippines, a global humanitarian aid organization that implements clean water solutions in remote communities through filtration systems and rainwater harvesting.
The organization was founded by Jon Rose, a professional surfer for 13 years who founded Waves for Water after he was caught in the Sumatra earthquakes in 2009.
In the Philippines, Waves for Water's presence began as a response to super typhoon “Haiyan” (“Yolanda”) which struck in 2013, affecting over 4.3 million Filipinos.
Two years later, the country office was established and formally registered as a non-stock, non-profit organization.
Since then, Waves for Water Philippines has worked with local communities in a majority of provinces in the country, and has provided over a million Filipinos with clean water access in collaboration with private individuals, corporate donors, government offices and grassroots organizations.
The MoA inked last 2 April between RC Makati and Waves for Water Philippines includes a commitment by RC Makati to donate P1 million for the provision of clean and safe water to communities through the MVP filtration system which is the fastest, easiest and most cost-efficient way to get pure potable water to depressed communities.
These MVP water filters eliminate the need to store water and reduces the possibility of water contamination after the filtration process. It removes bacteria including those causing cholera, botulism, typhoid, amoebic dysentery, E.coli, coliform bacteria, streptococcus and salmonella, among others.
The MoA signed by both RC Makati and Waves for Water Philippines signifies both organization’s joint commitment to provide identified communities in need access to clean and safe water.
Waves for Water Philippines will be the implementing arm, responsible for needs assessment, evaluation, and monitoring of the project. This initiative has been endorsed by the Management Association of the Philippines as part of the MAP’s campaign against malnutrition.
Makati and UP Alumni Association MoU
Also on the same day (2 April 2024), a memorandum of understanding was signed by RC Makati and the University of the Philippines Alumni Association.
Said MoU aims to strengthen the two organizations’ relationship and support each other’s programs and maximize their impact and reach in the UP’s Diliman and Los Baños campuses under the Rotary’s Seven Areas of Focus of Rotary, that is, fighting disease; provision of clean water, sanitation and hygiene; saving mothers and children; supporting education; growing local economies; and environmental protection.