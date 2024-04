SNAPS

Phl Red Cross QC Chapter's new building

LOOK: The inauguration of the new building for the Quezon City Chapter of the Philippine Red Cross took place near the QC Hall on Kalayaan Avenue. The event was attended by Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Senator Bong Go, Red Cross chairman and CEO Richard Gordon, and other officials on Monday, 15 April 2024. | via Analy Labor